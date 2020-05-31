The Wizard Of Oz And 12 Other Classic Movies Streaming On HBO Max Right Now

The Wizard Of Oz (1939)

Somewhere over the rainbow isn't too far away. Indeed, 1939's The Wizard of Oz is one of the most beloved and cherished family movies in cinematic history, and it's not hard to see why. With its lovable batch of characters, dazzling visuals, enchanting world-building, catchy songs, and big heart, this fantasy musical adaptation of L. Frank Baum's 1900 children's book is considered one of the greatest movies of all-time. And deservedly so. It's one of the most magical movies ever made, and audiences both young and old continue to love it to this day. There's no place like home, and thanks to HBO Max, you can now stream the adored movie from the comfort of your own home — whether that's Kansas, Oz, or anywhere in-between.

Stream The Wizard of Oz on HBO Max here.