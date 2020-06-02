Cause Of Death For Twilight Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Revealed By Coroner

Leave a Comment
Last month, we were shocked by the news that Gregory Tyree Boyce, an actor best known for a role in the first Twilight film, had been found dead at the age of 30. The actor was a resident of Las Vegas and found along wit his girlfriend, 27-year-old Natalie Adepoju. Now the autopsy has been performed and Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg has concluded that the pair both died of the effects of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication. Their deaths have been ruled accidental.
The bodies of Gregory Tyree Boyce and Natalie Adepoju were found on May 13 by a cousin of Boyce. At the time, there were reports that a white powder was found on the premises by Las Vegas police and that there was no evidence of foul play.
According to MSN, fentanyl has increasingly become a source of overdose deaths in recent years. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used for pain relief that according to the CDC has an effect similar to heroin. It's frequently being mixed into drugs like heroin or cocaine, and often the user doesn't even realize that the fentanyl has been added, meaning it's quite possible that Boyce and Adepoju didn't even know what they were taking.
Gregory Tyree Boyce played the role of Tyler Crowley in the 2008 Twilight film. In the movie, Crowley nearly runs down Kristen Stewart's Bella with his car, leading to Robert Pattinson's Edward coming to her rescue, one of the key moments that begins to build their relationship.
Certainly, it's heartbreaking to read the news that somebody so young has passed away. In December, Boyce actually posted to Instagram that he once believed he wouldn't make it to 30 years of age.
Gregory Tyree Boyce hadn't done much acting following his Twilight role in 2008, only appearing in a short film called Apocalypse in 2018. According to his mother, who posted a long tribute to her son following his death, his real passion was cooking and he was actually in the process of starting a wing business when he died which Natalie Adepoju was also set to be part of.
Boyce left behind a young daughter. Adepoju had a son. Adepoju's family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to transport her body home. At the time of writing, the page has raised about half of the $15,000 goal.In part the page reads...
Natalie leaves behind one son, her father, 2 brothers and 1 sister, and a host of family and friends who love her dearly. Any amount would help send our baby home the proper way.