6 DC Character Chris Pratt Would Be Perfect To Play

Christopher Chance

On the other hand, I could understand if DC would prefer Chris Pratt not have to hide his face to sell a movie and there does exist another character with whom he could pull off the badass human schtick and still maintain his bankable appearance. His name is Christopher Chance, who makes a living by pretending to be innocent people targeted by the world's top criminals, taking on the role of a "human target" - also the title of his DC comic.

Chance has popped up on TV numerous times, most recently in a pair of appearances on Arrow and most infamously a short-lived Fox series that gave the character a typical bodyguard role, which is why giving Human Target a gritty cinematic revival with Pratt as Chance, and without redefining the character's job description, would naturally be the right way to go with this overlooked property next.