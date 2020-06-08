Epic Marvel Phase Four Fan Art Brings Galactus Into The MCU

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine, with a decade of filmmaking currently under its belt. Moviegoers are eagerly anticipating the start of Phase Four, starting with Black Widow. It's unclear the next time a major crossover event like an Avengers movie might occur, and where the overall story for the next slate of movies is moving toward. Thanos was an entity who hovered over the MCU before Infinity War, so could Marvel titan Galactus be the shared universe's next big bad? A fan-made poster for Phase Four teased just this, and its pretty epic.
Phases Four and Five will see the MCU adapt in a variety of ways. Disney+ will be the home to live-action shows starring the film actors, while the next slate of movies goes forward without the likes of Iron Man, Captain America, and (soon) Black Widow. Galactus is a massively powerful character that seems like a great choice to against the likes of The Eternals and Captain Marvel, see what he might look like going against Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Phase 4.
Yeah, this is awesome. This poster shows the true scale and power of Galactus, while also highlighting MCU characters who will likely play bigger roles in the next few phases of storytelling. The focus is being shifted to likes of Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and Black Panther since many of the OG members of The Avengers have ended their tenure in the shared universe.
The above fan poster comes to us from the social media of digital artist Camille Vialet. With so much up in the air regarding the future of the MCU, plenty of artists have rendered fan castings and theories to help satiate the rabid fanbase while waiting for Phase Four. Only time will tell what Marvel Studios truly has in mind for the future, as the public is left to wonder and envision what might be coming down the pipeline.
Thanos' appearance was first teased back in 2012, during The Avengers' mid-credits scene, with the fandom treated to brief glimpses at the Mad Titan until Infinity War and Endgame made him a major character. As such, fans are wondering if the MCU may go a similar route, revealing the next big villain at the end of Phase Four. And Galactus is the most popular fan choice for the universe's next big bad.
Galactus is a cosmic entity from Marvel comics, with a penchant for literally eating planets. He's massive and extremely powerful, and makes Thanos look like a basic henchman. Considering how powerful Captain Marvel and the upcoming Eternals are, the studio will presumably need to raise the stakes even higher in order to find an appropriate foil to those heroes.
Galactus has been adapted in a variety of mediums, including video games, animated shows, and once before in live-action. He also had a brief role 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox seemingly gives the MCU the ability to include characters like Galactus and Silver Surfer in future installments. Although there's been no indication from the studio regarding these possible plans.
Phase Four of the MCU will kick off when Black Widow arrives in theaters on November 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.