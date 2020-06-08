Epic Marvel Phase Four Fan Art Brings Galactus Into The MCU

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine, with a decade of filmmaking currently under its belt. Moviegoers are eagerly anticipating the start of Phase Four, starting with Black Widow. It's unclear the next time a major crossover event like an Avengers movie might occur, and where the overall story for the next slate of movies is moving toward. Thanos was an entity who hovered over the MCU before Infinity War, so could Marvel titan Galactus be the shared universe's next big bad? A fan-made poster for Phase Four teased just this, and its pretty epic.