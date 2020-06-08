Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 Has Taken A Very Exciting Step Forward

Up to this point, the Spidey universe has seen a few unfortunate setbacks in its schedule. Not only were Morbius and Venom: Let There Be Carnage's releases delayed, but Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 were also pushed back. Updates on the latter have been mostly sparse, but today marks a big milestone, as the sequel has taken an exciting step forward.