Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’s Director Responds To Miles Morales Getting A Video Game

Today marked a big day for Spider-Man fans – particularly those who poured hours into 2018’s Sony and Insomniac Games’ PS4 game. It was revealed the incoming sequel for PlayStation’s new gaming console, the PS5, will be called Spider-Man: Miles Morales and hit shelves late this year. The alternate Spider-Man has been a fan-favorite for quite some time, but he became especially popular thanks to the beloved film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which took home the Best Animated Feature Oscar in 2019.