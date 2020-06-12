Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’s Director Responds To Miles Morales Getting A Video Game

Leave a Comment
Today marked a big day for Spider-Man fans – particularly those who poured hours into 2018’s Sony and Insomniac Games’ PS4 game. It was revealed the incoming sequel for PlayStation’s new gaming console, the PS5, will be called Spider-Man: Miles Morales and hit shelves late this year. The alternate Spider-Man has been a fan-favorite for quite some time, but he became especially popular thanks to the beloved film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which took home the Best Animated Feature Oscar in 2019.
As the news trickled in, Into the Spider-Verse co-director Peter Ramsey got excited on social media with the rest of the internet with this reaction:
More Miles Morales is definitely worth clapping for! The character did have a part in the PS4 game as a playable character, but he didn’t get bitten by a radioactive spider until the conclusion of Spider-Man. This upcoming video game release will be a sequel allowing fans to play primarily from Miles’ perspective. Oh, and you get to try out his awesome additional powers, such as electric venom blasts and camouflage.
The prior Spider-Man game became one of the most successful video game releases ever, selling 3.3. million copies in its first three days alone, and later offering three DLC expansions and even access to Tom Holland’s Far From Home-specific Spider-Man suit and Stealth Suit.
Now will this video game Miles Morales venture into the Spider-Verse and meet characters such as Spider-Gwen, who he famously shares a romance with? The teaser trailer doesn’t disclose much of the plot of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but either way, it just became one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2020.
In terms of the big-screen Miles, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 just started production this week ahead of its release date on October 7, 2022. The film already faced a setback when its theatrical premiere was pushed back from its April 2022 date. This time around, Peter Ramsey is stepping back as director for Avatar: The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra filmmaker Joaquim Dos Santos to take his place.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will be penned by Wonder Woman 1984 writer David Callaham following Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman’s award-winning work. Details are thin on the the sequel's story so far, but a ton of fans are hoping Venom makes an animated appearance. And could the video game make way for a live-action Miles Morales? Tom Holland has already advocated for it before ahead of his return to the role of Peter Parker in November 2021.
Peter Parker has certainly saturated the Spider-Man market for most of the character’s history. It’s exciting to see more fans catch on to Miles Morales' story more and more. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more updates on all things Spidey.