13 Marvel Characters The Sons Of Anarchy Cast Would Be Perfect To Play

Kraven The Hunter (Ryan Hurst)

Since we're still on the topic of Spider-Man's Sinister Six, let's go ahead and keep it going with considering the idea of having Ryan Hurst portray Kraven the Hunter. Though not as well-known as some of the more prominent Spidey villains, Kraven has proven time and time again to be a formidable foe for the web-slinger. And although Hurst portrayed the gentle giant and tragic character Opie in the first few seasons of Sons of Anarchy, the actor has gone on to be one of the most crazed and interesting characters on The Walking Dead. If he were able to channel the energy of Beta with the physical strength of Opie into his portrayal of Kraven, we would have quite a movie on our hands.