Studio Ghibli Movies: ## Takeaways My Kids Had After Watching Them For The First Time

I am willing to bet that most people who have watched this movie forget that a police car fell from the airship, but not my son. As soon as the car fell he started asking about it with questions like, "Why is the police car in the water?" for quite some time. That night, he woke up like at like 3 or 4 in the morning, and over the monitor I could hear him say, "What about the police car that fell in the water?" This went on for the rest of the weekend, and still comes up from time to time. If he sees a picture of Kiki or sees a pool of water, he often asks about the police car in the water. I don't think he'll ever recover.