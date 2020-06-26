Build-A-Bear Has A Brand New Black Widow Doll And... It's Something

Which brings everything back around to the major problem with this $40 Black Widow tie-in item: it’s meant for kids ages 3 and up, with a movie that’s technically designed for youngsters 13 and over. Has that stopped toy manufacturers in the past? Surely not; just ask any kid from the ‘80s about their memories of being advertised Robocop and Aliens playsets. Even kids today might still feel a similar dissonance when they play with Jurassic World toys, but haven’t seen that PG-13 movie themselves. This Black Widow Build-A-Bear is an interesting prospect, but just like the official branding on its little bear foot, it’s kind of awkward if you look too closely at the finished product. Regardless, that hasn’t stopped movie merch from selling in the past; and if we’re honest, that bear is adorable enough to fool any MCU enemy into submission.