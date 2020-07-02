After A Woman Thought Reese Witherspoon Was Carrie Underwood, The Two Celebrities Fangirled Out

She’s basically been a rock star who started her own production company and kept her career going after people thought she’d fade out when she turned 40. Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood has expanded the musical career she began during a stint on the competition series American Idol into all kinds of other branding. She even has her own exercise clothing line, Calia now. (Another similarity between Witherspoon and Underwood is that they both have successful fashion lines, though Witherspoon’s favors dresses.) This whole thing makes me wonder thought how many times Reese Witherspoon has been taken for another celebrity and what other celebrities she might have been mistaken for, though.