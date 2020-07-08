What To Watch On Amazon Prime Video If You Love Kristen Stewart

Panic Room (2002)

A recently divorced woman (Jodie Foster) secures herself and her young daughter (Kristen Stewart) into their newly purchased house's safe room after a group of burglars (led by Forest Whitaker) break in, apparently searching for something locked inside with them.

Why It's A Good Option for Kristen Stewart fans: While Twilight may have turned Kristen Stewart into a household name, it was Panic Room that officially broke her into Hollywood at just 12 years old in this entertaining, claustrophobic cat and mouse game directed by David Fincher from a screenplay by David Koepp.

