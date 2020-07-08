What To Watch On Amazon Prime Video If You Love Kristen Stewart

Leave a Comment
For someone quite familiar to what it is like at the top of the A-list, Kristen Stewart is one of Hollywood’s more underrated talents. Given that she's best known for the Twilight movie franchise, most audiences seem to forget about her many other widely acclaimed roles, many of which are available to stream right now on Amazon Prime.
Even before and especially after playing Bella Swan, Kristen Stewart has portrayed an intriguing variety of characters of multiple dimensions. For her first lead role in the 2004 TV movie Speak, she played a high schooler struggling to overcome her sexual assault before playing an angsty teen sucked into a cosmic board game with her younger brothers in Jon Favreau’s Zathura the following year and, more recently, a young woman hoping to make contact with her deceased twin brother in Paris in Personal Shopper.
However, none of those films are available to stream on Amazon Prime at the moment. Fortunately, there are several other notable titles from Kristen Stewart’s filmography that are the following are eight films worth checking out.
Panic Room (2002)
A recently divorced woman (Jodie Foster) secures herself and her young daughter (Kristen Stewart) into their newly purchased house's safe room after a group of burglars (led by Forest Whitaker) break in, apparently searching for something locked inside with them.
Why It's A Good Option for Kristen Stewart fans: While Twilight may have turned Kristen Stewart into a household name, it was Panic Room that officially broke her into Hollywood at just 12 years old in this entertaining, claustrophobic cat and mouse game directed by David Fincher from a screenplay by David Koepp.
Undertow (2004)
The lives of a troubled teen (Jamie Bell) and his younger brother (Devon Alan) are upended by the appearance of their ex-convict uncle (Josh Lucas), whom their widowed pig farmer father (Dermot Mulroney) had never told them existed.
Why It's A Good Option for Kristen Stewart fans: Kristen Stewart plays young Lila, the one sparkle of hope that Jamie Bell's Chris seems to have, in Undertow, a widely acclaimed but rarely seen rural thriller from David Gordon Green, the director of Pineapple Express, the 2018 slasher sequel Halloween, and another well-received rural tale of shady ex-cons, Joe.
Fierce People (2007)
Instead of joining his anthropologist father in South America, a 16-year-old (Anton Yelchin) moves with his troubled mother (Diane Lane) into the estate of her wealthy massage therapy client (Donald Sutherland), whose family and friends prove to be worth an anthropological study themselves.
Why It's A Good Option for Kristen Stewart fans: This thriller is yet another example of Kristen Stewart playing the beacon of hope for an angsty teen (even if she is no less unusual than everyone else), but Fierce People is worth it to see the late Anton Yelchin and Avengers: Endgame's Chris Evans give some of their earliest (and darkest) performances.
Twilight (2008)
A socially awkward teen (Kristen Stewart) moves in with her father in a small Washington town where she falls in love with a young man (Robert Pattinson) and soon discovers he is part of a family of undead vampires.
Why It's A Good Option for Kristen Stewart fans: Chances are that the essential reason you are reading this article is because you first fell in love with Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan in Twilight, the first of five movies based on Stephenie Meyer's supernatural young adult romance novels, all of which are available to stream on Amazon Prime now.
Welcome To The Rileys (2010)
A man (James Gandolfini), whose marriage to his agoraphobic wife (Melissa Leo) has been on the rocks since the death of the teenage daughter, befriends a young stripper (Kristen Stewart) while on a business trip in New Orleans.
Why It's A Good Option for Kristen Stewart fans: Of all the films on this list alone that involve tragedy, redemption, and estranged spouses, Welcome to the Rileys sees Kristen Stewart give her strongest and most layered performance yet in this uplifting drama.
American Ultra (2015)
A twenty-something stoner and convenience store clerk (Jesse Eisenberg) goes on the run from assassins with his supportive girlfriend (Kristen Stewart) after discovering he is a brainwashed former spy with lethal fighting skills.
Why It's A Good Option for Kristen Stewart fans: I would actually argue that Kristen Stewart, playing a more badass take on the girl-next-door archetype, is the best reason to check out American Ultra, writer Max Landis' amusing fusion of Jason Bourne with Cheech & Chong that reunites Stewart with her Adventureland love interest Jesse Eisenberg for a more action-packed adventure this time.
Cafe Society (2016)
A man from the Bronx (Jesse Eisenberg) enters a befuddling love triangle with his uncle's beautiful assistant (Kristen Stewart) and the married man she is already dating in 1930s Hollywood.
Why It's A Good Option for Kristen Stewart fans: Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart are reunited as love interests for the third time in Cafe Society, among a stunning star-studded cast in this charmingly funny period drama, and Amazon Studios original, from writer and director Woody Allen.
Seberg (2019)
After Jean-Luc Godard's 1960 French New Wave classic Breathless made her a star, American actress Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart) becomes a target of the FBI for her involvement in civil rights activism.
Why It's A Good Option for Kristen Stewart fans: Many praised Kristen Stewart's performance as the title role of Seberg as the best of career in this tense and revealing Amazon exclusive biopic also starring Anthony Mackie, Zazie Beetz, and Vince Vaughn.
What do you think? Has Amazon Prime cemented itself as home to the ultimate Kristen Stewart movie binge or would you rather look to other streaming services to find something more worthy of her talent?