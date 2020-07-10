Endgame’s Russo Brothers Respond To Anthony Mackie’s Call For More Diversity In The MCU

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth presence in the film world over the last decade and change of filmmaking. And while the MCU has become a well-oiled machine of hit movies, it hasn't been without some missteps. The franchise has previously been criticized for largely featuring white men throughout its first two phases. And while Phase Three took some major steps forward in regards to inclusion, Anthony Mackie recently spoke to the need for diversity behind the camera. And now The Russo Brothers have responded to Mackie's concerns.