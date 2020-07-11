Black Widow’s Florence Pugh Opens Up About Being Bullied On Social Media For Relationship With Zach Braff

I’ve always found it funny how I can be good enough for people to watch my work and support my work and pay for tickets. And I'm old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I'm not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with? Yet again, once again, making a young woman feel like shit for no reason. I think I did feel shit for a while about admitting that, and then I thought how ridiculous is that? I'm 24 and I can't choose who I love. That’s so unfortunate… there's a reason why I'm not with someone my age – it hasn't worked. Who are you trying to match me up with?