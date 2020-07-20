Last Chance To Catch The Harry Potter Movies Before They Leave HBO Max On The Hogwarts Express

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

HBO Max has been around for almost two full months, and it certainly boasts one of the larger libraries of content, particularly due to its access to numerous Warner Bros properties. This includes the Harry Potter movies… or rather, it will have, as all eight theatrical adventures starring The Boy Who Lived are leaving the streaming service at the end of next month.