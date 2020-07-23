What To Watch On Streaming If You Like John Wick

Why It's A Good Option For John Wick Fans: Besides the explosive action sequences, expertly choreographed fights, and plenty of twists and turns, what fans of John Wick will probably enjoy the most out of the Netflix original movie is the central characters' obsession with completing the job even when there's a lot at stake. But if you're looking for great action then this a great place to start because it is chock-full of insane and creative set pieces.

Stream it on Netflix here.