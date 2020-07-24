The Biggest Issues Some Harry Potter Fans Have With The Fantastic Beasts Movies

Rowling’s relation with inclusivity has since been amplified after her viral comments on the transgender community. That aside, there is credible reason for fans to be worried about how this aspect of the franchise is handled. Now, its understandable that Fantastic Beasts would not heavily lean into the sexual element of the Dumbledore and Grindelwald relationship, but so far it seems like their connection is being placed behind so many closed doors that it may not be a compelling enough story for fans to follow at all. But, we’ll have to see how it pans out. There's more story to tell.