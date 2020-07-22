The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz Shares Funny Batman Photo Ahead Of Returning To Set

While Zoe Kravitz is clearly excited to return to the set of The Batman and dive deeper into Selena Kyle, she's got some very big shoes to fill when it comes to playing Catwoman in live-action. Obviously the most iconic is Michelle Pfeiffer's portrayal in Batman Returns, Anne Hathaway gave a much more understated performance in The Dark Knight Rises. And on the small screen, there's been Julie Newmar, Eartha Kitt, and Gotham's Camren Bicondova. Luckily, plenty of the former Catwoman actresses have put their support behind Kravitz ahead of her highly anticipated debut.