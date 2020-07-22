The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz Shares Funny Batman Photo Ahead Of Returning To Set

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has had been on a roll critically, with a slew of acclaimed movies arriving in theaters. And in addition to the Snyder Cut's 2021 release on streaming, there are also some highly anticipated blockbusters heading to theaters. Matt Reeves' The Batman is one of those projects, which sat in development hell for years before finally starting production in the U.K.. Zoe Kravitz will be making her DCEU debut at Catwoman, and has expressed her eagerness for returning to work, this time with a funny meme.
The Batman was in the early stages of filming when sets around the globe shut down due to global health concerns. Zoe Kravitz has been keeping in supervillain shape while quarantining from her home, but it looks like production could start back up over the bond. Kravitz posted an awesome photo of the late icon Prince rollerskating in Batman attire, and it's too good not to share. Check it out below.
I mean, come on. Who doesn't need to see Prince riding roller skates and wearing Batman merchandise? It's that same sense of style and joy that Zoe Kravitz is hoping to bring to the set of The Batman once filming finally continues. We'll just have to wait and see exactly when that might be.
Zoe Kravitz shared the above image of Prince on her Instagram story, to the delight of fans who can't wait to see debut in the DC Extended Universe. Matt Reeves is putting Robert Pattinson's The Batman title character up against a trio of villains in the form of Catwoman, The Penguin, and The Riddler. It's unclear exactly what the movie's plot will contain, but smart money says that Kravitz' Selena Kyle walks the line between villain and hero during its runtime.
The Big Little Lies actress' star power has been steadily growing thanks to TV and film projects, and The Batman won't be the first time she's working with high concepts and action sequences. Zoe Kravitz made her superhero movie debut back in X-Men: The First Class, and also had roles in projects like Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Mad Max: Fury Road. Catwoman is an extremely iconic character in DC lore, and all eyes are on what Kravitz will bring to the role.
While Zoe Kravitz is clearly excited to return to the set of The Batman and dive deeper into Selena Kyle, she's got some very big shoes to fill when it comes to playing Catwoman in live-action. Obviously the most iconic is Michelle Pfeiffer's portrayal in Batman Returns, Anne Hathaway gave a much more understated performance in The Dark Knight Rises. And on the small screen, there's been Julie Newmar, Eartha Kitt, and Gotham's Camren Bicondova. Luckily, plenty of the former Catwoman actresses have put their support behind Kravitz ahead of her highly anticipated debut.
The Batman is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 1st, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.