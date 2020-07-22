13 Great Movies Coming To Netflix In August 2020

The Addams Family

Believe it or not, retailers are already offering preorders for Halloween merchandise and costumes. Some might find this as a cause to resume the typical rant on how stores are always rushing a season ahead of the game, but in our current climate, something like this good-natured, candy-driven holiday is pretty welcomed. So if you’re one of those folks who's ready to get into the holiday of spirits, The Addams Family is going to be available for your enjoyment. Unfortunately, there’s no word about when/if Addams Family Values will join the fun any time soon. But maybe, if there are enough viewers showing up to this first installment, that possibility could become a reality in the near future.