After Taylor Swift Revealed Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively’s Baby Name, Blake Writes Long Tribute To The Album

As for "betty" it's been confirmed that the song title was taken from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's new baby girl. The song is focused on someone with a teenage crush, and the lyrics include references to Inez and James. Eventually fans did the math and realized that Betty must be baby #3's name, which previously hadn't been public knowledge. Thanks for the tip, T. Swift. This revelation is all the more enjoyable knowing that Lively is happy and supportive about the now viral moment.