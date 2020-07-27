After Taylor Swift Revealed Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively’s Baby Name, Blake Writes Long Tribute To The Album

Leave a Comment
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been dominating the Billboard charts for years, and is showing no signs of slowing down. The Cats actress surprised her army of fans with an album titled folklore last weekend, which she wrote during isolation. The 14th track on the new album is titled "betty" and revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' baby girl. Now Lively has responded to this viral reveal, and Swift's album as a whole.
Taylor Swift has a variety of celebrity friends including the likes of Selena Gomez and Lena Dunham. Blake Lively is among those friends, and the lyrics of "betty" mention Lively and Reynolds' first two children Inez and James by name. That's what led the fans to realize that the track was named after the couple's new baby girl. And as this news went viral over the weekend, Lively penned a response to folklore, saying:
Like you folklore is full of heart, soul, humor, passion, intelligence, wit, whimsy, reality, imagination, strength, vulnerability, and above all things: love. We Love you.
Talk about a glowing response. Blake Lively seem utterly thrilled about Taylor Swift's new album, including the reveal of their baby Betty's name to the public. Clearly there's no bad blood between the two celebs, and there's a supportive nature to their relationship that is the feel-good news so many need during this time.
Blake Lively posted her response to folklore on her personal Instagram Story. And while the post is clearly about the work her personal friend Taylor Swift put into the folk album, she was sure to tag some of Swift's collaborators as well. This includes producer Jack Antonoff and recording artist Bon Iver.
Each time Taylor Swift puts out an album, the droves of fans (aka Swifties) pour over each melody and lyrics for clues as to their hidden meaning. folklore is no exception in this regard, with meany believing the song "mad woman" is about her infamous feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.
As for "betty" it's been confirmed that the song title was taken from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's new baby girl. The song is focused on someone with a teenage crush, and the lyrics include references to Inez and James. Eventually fans did the math and realized that Betty must be baby #3's name, which previously hadn't been public knowledge. Thanks for the tip, T. Swift. This revelation is all the more enjoyable knowing that Lively is happy and supportive about the now viral moment.
Taylor Swfit's new album folklore is currently available for purchase and streaming. And as time goes by, there are sure to be more revelations about each track's lyrics.