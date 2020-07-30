Dorothy Dandridge: 6 Fascinating Facts About The Singer And Actor

Ruby went off and found any work possible to pay the bills. She built up her own acting career appearing in uncredited roles in films like 1933’s King Kong, The Night Before the Divorce, and Broken Strings. As children, Vivian and Dorothy formed a singing and dancing group called the Wonder Children. When they got a little older, they formed a trio with a school friend named Etta Jones. Their group became The Dandridge Sisters.

The group experienced some success, appearing in films and at nightclubs, like the Cotton Club. Eventually, the group ended when Dorothy wanted to pursue her solo acting career.