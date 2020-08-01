Jason Momoa Shares Photo Of Being Hosed Off While Teasing Dune Role

Leave a Comment
Since much of this summer’s activities may involve staying cool indoors, it's easy to place our nostalgia goggles on and look at our photos from the year prior. That’s exactly what Jason Momoa is doing with one of his most recent social media updates. The Aquaman actor was filming Denis Villeneuve’s Dune in Jordan and having the time of his life getting hosed off after riding around in the dirt. Take a look:
How he manages to look both adorable and flaming hot while he plays in the dirt is the enigma of Jason Momoa, so here we are. The Instagram photos features the DC superhero dancing as he gets hosed off by a Dune crew member after riding around in some kind of “dune buggy” in the desert. The actor called himself a “pig in shit” before lightly teasing its connections to the sci-fi adaptation, where he plays Duncan Idaho.
Jason Momoa said he couldn’t really explain the context of the photos, but it was an “amazing day.” My best guess is he was practicing some kind of Dune stunt in the vehicle and he got dirt all over himself in the process. Either way, Momoa telling us the highly-anticipated film is “coming soon” and that’s not something we hear too often about big-budget movies these days.
Dune is currently holding its December theatrical date despite numerous other shifts to the 2020 release calendar this year due to global health concerns. The movie already had a head start since it wrapped filming last summer, giving Denis Villeneuve a year and a half to work with post-production. The writer/director said he’s been spending a lot of time working intently on getting the film’s sandworms right.
Dune is based on the 1965 landmark science fiction novel by Frank Herbert, which was previously adapted in 1984 by David Lynch. Jason Momoa joins a massive cast including what seems like half of Hollywood, with Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Javier Barderm, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac and Stellan Skarsgård among his co-stars.
Jason Momoa is playing a friend to Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atriedes and his family, with Duncan Idaho being a skilled swordmaster and ladies man (because, duh). The actor’s new action role has the potential to expand beyond the upcoming movie since the writer/director has planned to lay out the novel in two installments instead of tackling all the material in one go.
Other than Dune, Jason Momoa will also star in the coming recut of Justice League by Zack Snyder, coming to HBO Max next year, and a number of other projects, including voicing Frosty the Snowman in a family film. Dune is coming out on December 18, and be sure to stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more movie news.