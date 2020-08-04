The Kissing Booth 2 Star Jacob Elordi Was Not F-ing Happy About People Discussing His Abs

Before The Kissing Booth, Jacob Elordi’s only on-screen credits, outside of a few short films, were Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Swinging Safari, being an uncredited extra in the former and the latter serving as his first professional acting role. So yes, the Netflix rom-com was certainly a big deal for Elordi, but it was nonetheless upsetting to him that so many people were focused on his physique. It was not the kind of attention he wanted.