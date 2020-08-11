What To Watch On Netflix If You Need To Laugh

Groundhog Day (1993)

When a self-obsessed and detestable TV weatherman (Bill Murray) is sent to cover Punxsutawney Phil for the town's annual Groundhog Day celebration, he finds himself trapped an endless loop of the same day repeating itself.

Why It'll Make You Laugh: Where to start with Groundhog Day? I don't know, maybe the repeated "Phil, Phil Connors? Phil Connors, I thought that was you," interactions and the thrilling chase involving a weatherman and stolen groundhog are good places to start.

Stream it on Netflix here.

Also try The Money Pit.