New LEGO Star Wars Special Promises A Change To The Luke Skywalker And Rey Relationship

It’s actually interesting to hear that Rey will be training under a more wide-eyed, scrappy Luke Skywalker in The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. After seeing Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill engaging in an on-screen chemistry that saw a more wounded, seasoned Luke skeptically train up this new Force user, the prospect of that farm boy from Tatooine getting a shot at bringing Rey closer to her final form definitely feels like something that was chosen to appeal to those Original Trilogy fans. Then again, this isn’t the first time that Star Wars has dabbled in time travel, as Star Wars: Rebels let Emperor Palpatine play around with a little bit of temporal madness himself.