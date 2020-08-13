New LEGO Star Wars Special Promises A Change To The Luke Skywalker And Rey Relationship

Leave a Comment
2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the end of an era, with the Skywalker Saga officially coming to a big, theatrical close. However, that doesn’t mean the adventures have to stop there, and a new announcement in that galaxy far, far away has proven just that, as Disney+’s The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is on the way. Besides being set after last year’s much talked about finale, there’s a brand new change that’s going to affect Daisy Ridley’s Rey in her future adventures: she’s going to get some guidance from a younger version of Luke Skywalker’s Force Ghost.
This news was revealed on the official Star Wars website, which revealed that The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will be debuting on the same day that the infamous original Star Wars Holiday Special did back in 1978, November 17. Taking place after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Disney+’s The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special follows Rey Skywalker and her droid pal BB-8 getting wibbley wobbly and timey wimey thanks to visit to a mysterious Jedi Temple.
Promising a family friendly adventure where Star Wars characters will be able to hang out with differently aged variants of themselves, and others, the supposed center of this new story is going to be Rey’s training under the 1977 incarnation of Luke we saw in Star Wars. But there’s also plenty of room for the return of Mace Windu, Emperor Palpatine and Kylo Ren; as well as some in-jokes that’ll definitely bring in touches of the still out-of-circulation Holiday Special.
It’s actually interesting to hear that Rey will be training under a more wide-eyed, scrappy Luke Skywalker in The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. After seeing Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill engaging in an on-screen chemistry that saw a more wounded, seasoned Luke skeptically train up this new Force user, the prospect of that farm boy from Tatooine getting a shot at bringing Rey closer to her final form definitely feels like something that was chosen to appeal to those Original Trilogy fans. Then again, this isn’t the first time that Star Wars has dabbled in time travel, as Star Wars: Rebels let Emperor Palpatine play around with a little bit of temporal madness himself.
Of course, it wouldn’t be The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special without the holiday of Life Day coming into play. As the shenanigans promised on the series timeline will undoubtedly be a major source of the action, Rey and Luke’s student/mentor relationship will be at the heart of this day of “family, joy, and harmony.” Here’s hoping that also means we’ll hear Mark Hamill, and maybe Samuel L. Jackson, among the voices that’ll bring this comedy tale to life; with Rey Skywalker’s next chapter being the emotional, but funny event promised. The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will debut on Disney+ November 17, so make sure to notify your friends and family accordingly.