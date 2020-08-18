Ryan Reynolds Has The Perfect ‘Apology’ To Blake Lively After Selling Aviation Gin

In related news, I just learned what an ‘earn out’ is... And I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to everyone I told to go fuck themselves in the last 24 hours…The point is, to those listed below, I’m sorry... and I’ll indeed be needing your help in the coming months and years. Thanks in advance!

Mom, Blake, Peter, Diageo CEO, The Rock, George Clooney, Southern Glazer's, Betty White, TGI Friday's, Baxter, Calisthenics, AMC Theaters, Total Wine, The Number 8, Don Saladino, Darden, The Head of Alfredo Garcia, Soothing Lavender Eye Pillows