The Babysitter: 6 Things To Remember From The First Movie Before Killer Queen

Leave a Comment
In 2017, Netflix released The Babysitter, a horror-comedy about a boy who finds out his favorite babysitter isn’t exactly as sweet and innocent as she seems. The film quickly turns to a battle of survival for Cole (Judah Lewis), as he has to combat one dangerous teen after another. Now Netflix is bringing us The Babysitter 2, entitled The Babysitter: Killer Queen.
The first film was a highly entertaining horror-comedy that had the right amount of gore and goofs. It also had a stellar cast, lead by rising scream queen Samara Weaving, and included Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, and Robbie Amell. Netflix will release The Babysitter: Killer Queen in September 2020. With it being nearly three years since the release of the original film, you may have forgotten some key plot points. Let’s refresh our memories on what exactly happened in The Babysitter.
Warning: Spoilers ahead. I’ll be discussing major plot points from The Babysitter and confirmed info about The Babysitter: Killer Queen.
Cole And Bee Had A Close Friendship
Bee (Samara Weaving)’s betrayal takes Cole, and the audience by surprise, because Bee seems to genuinely understand and care about him. Their relationship is somewhere between a crush and a sibling bond. Cole and Bee have inside jokes, she stands up to the bullies for him, and even gives him advice on everything from girls to fighting. The film ends with Cole telling Bee that he loves her, but had to stop her when he found out she was hurting other kids.
At the end of The Babysitter, Bee is given the chance to let Allison (Bella Thorne) kill Cole or save him. She chose to save him by killing Allison. The film ends with it unclear if Bee genuinely cares about Cole, or only faked an emotional attachment to manipulate him. In The Babysitter: Killer Queen, If Bee makes an appearance, we’ll probably learn whether or not she truly cares for Cole, or if he was just another child to bleed dry.
The Babysitter Is Part Of A Cult
Early in The Babysitter, Bee reveals to Cole, and the audience, that she and her friends are part of a cult. They kill people in order to make a blood sacrifice. Cole’s blood, or the blood of an innocent, is needed to mix with the sacrificial blood in order for it to work. The sacrifice is supposed to allow the cult members to get anything that they want.
Bee makes it pretty clear that this isn’t her first time in this cult, and the entire reason she’s so confident is because of it. It isn’t made clear whether the other members are new to the cult or lifetime members. From Allison saying that she only agreed to the sacrifice to get her dream journalist job, it seems that Bee recruited the four other members at some point close to the beginning of the film. Samuel (Doug Haley) may have been one of their first sacrifices since joining Bee’s cult.
Like any good cult, membership comes with an ancient book, which Cole tries to burn at the end. Usually, when a book is involved, it means some ancient powers are usually attached to it. This book may come more into play in the second movie.
All The Other Cult Members Die
Starting with John (Andrew Bachelor), each member of the cult faces off against Cole and dies in various gruesome ways. The cult members killed are John, Sonya (Hana Mae Lee), Max (Robbie Amell), and Allison. Slight spoiler - along with Judah Lewis, almost all of the original main cast members have been confirmed to appear in The Babysitter sequel, including the four original cult members.
The synopsis provided by Netflix also states:
Two years on after surviving his deadly babysitter’s satanic and murderous cult, Cole is trying to move on with his life and is now attending high school. After the unexpected return of some of the cult members, Cole, once again has to rise to the occasion and outsmart the forces of evil.
So, it’s likely that somehow the cult members who died in the first film will be resurrected (probably with the help of that ancient book) and go after Cole again.
Bee Survives
After the first set of credits, The Babysitter shows a fireman looking through Cole’s damaged house, and it’s shown that Bree is no longer under the car. She jumps up to attack the firefighter and the credits begin again. This shows that Bee is very much alive. Apparently, Samara Weaving has not confirmed whether she will be involved in the film or not, but all signs point to her not being in the second film.
Because Bee was confirmed to still be alive at the end, it’s possible that Samara Weaving won’t appear in the film, but we may see a body double to at least give us an update on her whereabouts. Because we didn’t learn much about this cult, it’s also possible that Bee could be a vessel for a spirit. My theory (with no actual evidence) is that maybe Bee was just some teen body the spirit took over to further her cult agenda. Once Bee got hurt, the spirit needed a new host body.
You actress Jenna Ortega was cast in a mysterious role for The Babysitter: Killer Queen, so she may be the new cult leader taking Bee’s place, or if you buy my theory, the new body Bee’s spirit takes over.
Cole Wasn’t Bee’s Only Child Victim
Cole finds out that Bee had victims prior to him. We don’t know exactly what happened to them, but there is a possibility that the sequel will show us another child being preyed on by the cult. This might even be how Cole gets sucked into all of this again. Maybe he discovers that a child has a new babysitter who also demonstrates strange cult-like behavior, and then he realizes that the cult has returned.
Cole Began The Film Scared Of Everything
The Babysitter opens with Cole being afraid of a needle and getting a shot. Then it shows some of his other fears, like driving and spiders. He’s forced to conquer all those fears and new dangers before the movie ends. Cole emerges at the end as a more confident 12-year old. He even gets his first kiss from neighbor Melani (Emily Alyn Lind). Going into The Babysitter 2, the audience should see a mature, evolved, and braver kid.
I believe this will play into the tone of the second film in a major way. I predict Cole will be much more confident and have a little more fun with his kills this time. Maybe like a less sociopathic version of Max. As someone who loved the first movie, I’m really excited to see the next Babysitter chapter.
Netflix premieres The Babysitter: Killer Queen on September 10. It’ll be one of the many great things coming to Netflix in September.