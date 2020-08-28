The Babysitter: 6 Things To Remember From The First Movie Before Killer Queen

Bee makes it pretty clear that this isn’t her first time in this cult, and the entire reason she’s so confident is because of it. It isn’t made clear whether the other members are new to the cult or lifetime members. From Allison saying that she only agreed to the sacrifice to get her dream journalist job, it seems that Bee recruited the four other members at some point close to the beginning of the film. Samuel (Doug Haley) may have been one of their first sacrifices since joining Bee’s cult.

Like any good cult, membership comes with an ancient book, which Cole tries to burn at the end. Usually, when a book is involved, it means some ancient powers are usually attached to it. This book may come more into play in the second movie.