Star Wars Star Daisy Ridley Admits She’s Been Struggling To Get Acting Jobs After The Rise Of Skywalker

It was so sad to finish. When the film was released, I was like, 'Oh my God.' It was such a huge chapter. And, weirdly, the past few months of not having much… Obviously now it’s really nice to be working, but not having much [at the time] I feel like I processed the last five years. To be forced to slow down, it was good mentally for me because [Star Wars was] a big thing in my life. Weirdly, at the beginning of the year nothing was coming through," she continues. I was like, 'Aww! No one wants to employ me.'