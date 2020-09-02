The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2020

Leave a Comment
In recent years, Netflix has become a place with some of the best original programming on any streaming platform around with titles like Stranger Things, The Crown, and The Haunting of Hill House, but let's not forget that the O.G. streamer has built its legacy on providing some of the best films to its millions of monthly subscribers. With everything from modern classics like The Social Network to raucous comedies like Airplane!, there are some amazing movies streaming on Netflix.
With new movies getting added all the time, finding one to watch can sometimes be harder than you would expect. All that being said, here's a list of the best movies you can stream on Netflix right now.
Back To The Future Trilogy (1985 - 1990)
Starting with Back to the Future in 1985, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), and their trusty DeLorean time machine travel through space and time on adventures that take them to the 1950s, forward to the 21st Century, and way way back to the 1880s, all while trying to get back to the 1980s in Robert Zemeckis' classic trilogy.
Stream _Back to the Future _here, _Part II _here, and _Part III _here.
Barbershop (2002)
After inheriting a struggling barbershop from his recently deceased father and selling it to a shady loan shark, Calvin (Ice Cube) begins to realize he's made a grave mistake and does everything he can to save the shop and the South Side Chicago neighborhood it calls home in this quintessential comedy from the early 2000s.
Stream it on Netflix here.
Glory (1989)
With a breakout performance by Denzel Washington as escaped slave Trip, the 1989 Civl War drama Glory centers around the first all-African-American unit in the Union Army, whose members quickly prove they can handle more than just manual labor around camp and hold their own in battle with the Confederate Army.
Stream it on Netflix here.
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park (1993)
If you've ever wanted to know the answer to the question — should man bring back an extinct species and attempt to market it? -- then Jurassic Park has the answer you've been looking for all this time. The science-fiction adventure film from Steven Spielberg has anything and everything you'd want in an exciting and terrifying monster movie summer blockbuster.
Stream it on Netflix here.
Grease (1978)
Grease (1978)
Sure, there are a lot of things that don't make sense about Grease, but the 1978 retro musical about two star-crossed lovers at a 1950s high school is still a lot of fun even after all these years. And John Travolta has never been better than he is here as Danny Zuko, even with that track jacket.
Stream it on Netflix here.
The Muppets (2011)
The Muppets (2011)
The 2011 The Muppets centers around a new puppet by the name of Walter who sets out on a vacation with his very human brother Gary (Jason Segel) and girlfriend Mary (Amy Adams), he uncovers a plot from a greedy businessman trying to destroy the land where his idols old hangout and has to get the team back together. It's wacky, it's fun, and it has evil Chris Cooper. What's more to love?
Stream it on Netflix here.
The Social Network (2010)
The Social Network (2010)
Facebook is a part of our everyday lives these days, but there was once a time when the world's largest social media platform was the drunken idea of a Harvard student after he got dumped by his girlfriend. David Fincher's 2010 The Social Network explores the humble beginnings and astronomical rise of Mark Zuckerberg.
Stream it on Netflix here.
Zathura (2005)
Zathura (2005)
Long before he became an early fixture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or created The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau released Zathura, a 2005 science fiction adventure film about a pair of brothers who find a mysterious board game in their basement that takes them across the galaxy and back.
Stream it on Netflix here.
Airplane! (1980)
No disaster movie is safe from the wrath of the 1980 spoof comedy Airplane! which takes the concept of an ill-fated plane on a collision course with doom and turns it on its head. With great deadpan, slapstick, and oddball humor sprinkled throughout the parody, there's surely something for everyone.
Stream it on Netflix here.
Django Unchained (2012)
Django Unchained (2012)
Quentin Tarantino's 2012 western Django Unchained centers around Django (Jamie Foxx), a freed slave who becomes a feared killer fueled by revenge after being saved by a peculiar bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz), but the journey becomes complicated when the hero goes to the plantation where his wife (Kerry Washington) is still enslaved.
Stream it on Netflix here.
Les Miserables (2012)
The musical Les Miserables is a tale as old as time and it was brought to life once more in Tom Hooper's 2012 film adaptation. The musical follows prisoner-turned-businessman Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman) as he seeks redemption and a better life for himself and those around him. The real standout of the film is Anne Hathaway's pained portrayal of Fantine in the first half of the sometimes depressing production.
Stream it on Netflix here.
The Addams Family (1991)
Movies based on old television shows were all the rage back in the 1990s and that is thanks in part to the 1991 film adaptation of The Addams Family starring Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, and Christopher Lloyd. Instead of taking a storyline straight out of the classic comic strip on which it was based, the movie throws in a plot where no one really knows if Lloyd's version of Uncle Fester is in fact the real long-lost Addams family member.
Stream it on Netflix here.
Train To Busan (2016)
The 2016 Korean zombie thriller Train to Busan follows distracted businessman Seok-woo (Gong Yoo) as he tries to get his young daughter back to her mother by way of bullet train across South Korea. Little does the father know but the world is falling apart outside of their bubble and there is an entire city of the undead awaiting their arrival at the ill-fated Busan train station.
Stream it on Netflix here.
A Knight's Tale (2001)
Heath Ledger was already a well-known name in Hollywood by the time he was cast as William Thatcher in A Knight's Tale in 2001, but his turn as the charismatic peasant-turned-jouster didn't hurt his case either. Throughout this fun story that blends classic, medieval locations and situations with modern speech and music, Ledger shines with a star so bright you just knew better things were waiting down the road.
Stream it on Netflix here.
Schindler's List (1993)
Steven Spielberg's 1993 Holocaust story Schindler's List focuses on the efforts of German businessman Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) as he experiences a tremendous change and risks his fortune, his freedom, and even his life to help save countless Jewish workers from getting sent off to concentration camps.
Stream it on Netflix here.
Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan have teamed up multiple times throughout their respective careers, but none hold the timelessness of Nora Ephron's 1993 romantic comedy Sleepless in Seattle which follows a widower and his son who is willing to risk everything to make his dad feel whole once again. Add an impromptu trip to New York City and a romantic encounter atop the Empire State Building and you have a recipe for a great date night movie.
Stream it on Netflix here.
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice has been adapted more times than anyone can count, but Joe Wright's 2005 effort is one that can't be missed. The movie follows the strong-willed Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) as she deals with the pressure from her family to find a husband. Without giving anything away, Matthew Macfadyen's portrayal of Mr. Darcy, especially those final moments, brings more life to the character than just about anyone not named Colin Firth.
Stream it on Netflix here.
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018)
If you thought that the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Spider-Man was the best version of the web-slinger to come out in the past 10 years, then you obviously haven't seen the inventive and eye-catching Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Instead of focusing on Peter Parker's version (don't worry, he's there too) of the iconic hero, the animated delight centers around Miles Morales as he finds his place in a world that has been invaded by different baddies and multiple other Spider-Men (and women, and pig, and robots).
Stream it on Netflix here.
Nightcrawler (2014)
There are few characters in movies that make the viewer feel like a voyeur more than Jake Gyllenhaal's Louis "Lou" Bloom in the 2014 thriller Nightcrawler. Throughout this tense and unnerving picture, Louis will do anything and everything in his ability to become the most well-known videographer in Los Angeles, even if that means actively participating in criminal activities and much worse.
Spotlight (2015)
There have been a lot of great newspaper movies over the years, but few stand up to the 2015 journalism drama Spotlight which follows the Boston Globe's investigative team as they uncover the Catholic priest sex scandal. With a cast that includes heavy-hitters like Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, and Mark Ruffalo, and a story that grabs you from the beginning, Spotlight is worth revisiting.
Uncut Gems (2019)
Uncut Gems (2019)
Adam Sandler has played some pretty memorable characters over the years, but there are few that compare to his turn as Howard Ratner, the gambling addict and jewelry dealer at the center of the Safdie Brothers' thriller Uncut Gems. Throughout the movie, Ratner tries to con just about everyone he meets but is still surprised when it all catches up with him in the film's anxiety-ridden final chapter.
The Queen (2006)
Peter Morgan gets a lot of attention for his brilliant Netflix series The Crown, but his 2006 royal drama The Queen is a perfect option for those waiting for Season 4 to drop in October 2020. Unlike the show, which focuses on decades of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, The Queen instead centers around the monarch over the course of a single week starting with the 1997 death of Princess Dianna.
Lady Bird (2017)
Also Try: Frost/Nixon.
Lady Bird (2017)
Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) from Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird is one of those characters that we will remember for quite some time because of her strong motivations in this great 2017 coming of age story. The movie follows Lady Bird as she struggles through the day to day of a high school student preparing to leave her California home for good after graduation.
Stream it on Netflix here.
Moonlight (2016)
Over the course of three chapters, Moonlight showcases the years-long journey of self-discovery by main character Chiron from his days as a naïve young boy learning about himself, the confused teenager, and the closed-off and pained adult still trying to find his place in the world. This meditative exploration of a young man's sexuality remains one of the most beautiful movies to come out in recent memory.
Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World (2010)
Also Try: Dallas Buyers Club.
Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World (2010)
Edgar Wright's 2010 comic book adaptation Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World centers around a bass player (Michael Cera) as he battles the exes of his current love interest, Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) in a story that plays out like a great fighting video game. With each boyfriend having a distinct identity and fighting style, Scott Pilgrim has a go of it all in the name of love.
Stream it on Netflix here.
Those are just a few of the great movies available to stream on Netflix. If there is one you think I left off this list, make sure to let me know in the comments below.