No Time To Die Gets A Sharp New Poster As It Preps For November Release

It's a poster that could have practically come from the golden age of Bond. What you see above is Daniel Craig, striking a very classic danger prone pose, wearing what has come to be known as James Bond's official uniform for action: the tuxedo. Giving us a flash of his Omega Seamaster in the process, Bond is ready for action, and the gold toned logo for No Time To Die stands out beautifully from the black and white background, as well as the darkness of Craig's tuxedo. It's a return to form, on the brink of a film that could change everything we know about the franchise.