Dang, Rebel Wilson Looks Great As She Reveals She's Only A Few Pounds Away From Weight Loss Goals

Rebel Wilson isn’t the only person who’s shared some their success story in the name of personal wellness and weight loss in the 2020. Earlier this year, Ethan Suplee also showed off a newfound swoleness after years of being in the same sort of boat. Not to mention, this is also the year that the internet absolutely broke itself when award winning recording artist Adele had her own changes to show off via social media. But even in a crowded market of weight loss stories flooding the internet, Wilson’s own tale has had a mix of triumph and interesting details that mixed together to make her journey stand out among the others.