The Batman Has Already Paused Filming Again, But There's Good News

No specific date was given on when The Batman will start shooting again, but it just goes to show that even with major productions taking extra health and safety precautions in the midst of this pandemic, issues can still pop up. Another example of this is Jurassic World: Dominion, which resumed filming last month and has seen tens of thousands of COVID-19 tests being administered to cast and crew members, among numerous other safeguards. Nevertheless, several weeks back, it was reported that only a second unit crew would continue filming in Malta due to a coronavirus outbreak.