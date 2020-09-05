How Bond Singer Billie Eilish Has Helped Jennifer Lopez Appreciate Her Own Career

I watched my daughter freak out over Billie Eilish ... She walked in the room after the concert, and my daughter goes [gasps]. And I looked at her, and I'm like, 'What's the matter?' and she's, literally, in tears because since 8 years old she's idolized this girl. For whatever reason, her songs and the words she says she connects to, and she loves her style. Whatever it is moves her. It made me think of my fans, like ‘Oh my god, that’s why they’re crying?’ It never connected until I saw my daughter do it. It was a mind-blowing experience for me. It made me appreciate what I do more, my fans more, what Billie did for my daughter. All of it, it was like a full circle moment. We love Billie.