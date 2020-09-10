What's Going On With The Princess Diaries 3

Even Mandy Moore And Chris Pine Sound Down To Return

In addition to launching the career of Anne Hathaway, The Princess Diaries and its 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement helped propel the careers of Mandy Moore and Chris Pine, respectively. In recent years while the two actors have gone on to find a great deal of success in their careers, Moore and Pine both have gone on the record stating that they would like to return to the franchise if there was a third installment.

It has been years since his portrayal of Nicholas Deveraux in The Princess Diaries 2, but Chris Pine was still fielding questions regarding a possible third movie when promoting The Finest Hours in 2016. During a Q&A session with EW, Pine was asked if he prayed there would be a third movie, and he responded in the best possible fashion: