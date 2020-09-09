Hugh Jackman Jokingly Threatens Ryan Reynolds With Lawsuit Over Deadpool 3 Fan Poster

When it comes to Hollywood bromances, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have proven to have one of the most endearing (and comedically vicious) relationships. The two actors love to poke fun at each other, and the result is almost always entertaining. One of the biggest factors that bonds the two actors together is their involvement in the X-Men franchise. Although Jackman has retired from the role of Wolverine, fans still want to see him cross paths with Reynolds’ Deadpool, and a fan recently made that happen with a custom Deadpool 3 poster. But upon seeing the finished product, Jackman jokingly threatened legal action against Reynolds.