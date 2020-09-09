Zendaya Explains Her Relationship With Timothee Chalamet In Dune

What can I tell you? People obviously know things from the books. I think, upon their first meeting, she’s tough, right? She’s aware that she’s native to this planet [of Arrakis]. This is all she knows. And so this is kind of this ‘other kid’ coming in. And she's not really feeling it. [Laughs] That’s to the Fremen culture. They have a very strong culture and bond within amongst each other. She obviously doesn't know about these visions. He knows her. She doesn't know him. There are these moments that – I don't want to give anything away – but these moments where she sees something in him that is obviously an indicator of what is to come. And again, I got a little bit of time to be with her as a character and to exist in whatever their relationship will become. It is very special, and we do already start to see whatever it is that’s there.