HBO Max’s Unpregnant And 9 Other Great Buddy Road Trip Movies To Stream

Just one month after HBO Max released its first original movie, An American Pickle, the new streaming service’s second flick has dropped: Unpregnant. The comedy pairs Five Feet Apart’s Haley Lu Richardson with Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira on a cross-country road trip that may get you in the mood to check out or revisit more fun movies about a driver, passenger, the road and the miles they put on along the way.