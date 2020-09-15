Ready Or Not: 11 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Excellent Horror Movie

To better understand how Ready or Not has established itself with a well-deserved spot in horror history, it may help to take a deeper look into its development, production, and, perhaps, even take a few moments to reflect on its legacy. We found the following 11 bits of hidden trivia related to the modern cinematic gem so you would not have to seek them out yourself. WARNING: This article is filled with SPOILERS, so we recommend you put this away in its own hiding place until after watching the film if you have not already.