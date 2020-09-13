Comments

Paul Walker’s Daughter, Vin Diesel And Other Fast And Furious Stars Pay Tribute To The Late Actor On His Birthday

Paul Walker as Brian O'Conner in 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

It’s honestly hard to believe that it’s been nearly seven years since the death of Paul Walker. Many were taken aback when it was reported that the 40-year-old actor had died after sustaining injuries from a car accident. While the memory of his death still hurts to this day, many of his loved ones always take the time to honor him. And on what would have been his 47th birthday, his daughter, along with Vin Diesel and other Fast and Furious alums, paid tribute to him.

On Saturday, September 12, the 21-year-old Meadow Walker took to Instagram to mark her father’s birthday with a classic photo of the two of them together. She mentions that the image is what made her realize they were twins, and she referred to her dad as “the most beautiful soul.” You can check out the sentimental post down below:

Vin Diesel also posted a tribute of his own, which included a drawing of both himself and the late Walker and a brief but touching caption:

Always...

Another sweet message came from Tyrese Gibson, who shared a few photos of himself with Paul Walker and stated that the actor is missed every day:

These sentiments were shared by co-star Chris “Ludacris” Bridges who said that Walker is “always in our hearts”:

Jordana Brewster, Paul Walker’s on-screen love interest, shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the two on set and added a short and sweet caption:

I miss you.

It’s beautiful to see the sheer amount of love that Paul Walker’s daughter and his Fast and Furious family showed him on his birthday. Although it may still be hard for them to grapple with the fact that he’s no longer with us, it’s clear that they’ve chosen to relish their memories of him.

Over the years, the on-screen family dynamic that viewers see on the big screen spilled into the real world as well. Walker was close with a number of his castmates, particularly Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson. Diesel is actually Meadow Walker’s godfather, and she continues to spend time with Diesel and his family from time to time.

While the Fast and Furious franchise has pushed on in the wake of Walker’s death, the cast and crew have certainly kept him in mind while making the movies. Vin Diesel previously explained that Walker inspired his decision to cast John Cena in F9 and has also explained that reaching a tenth installment will fulfill a promise he made to the late actor. In addition, Paul Walker’s family has been supportive of their efforts honor him and his character, Brian O’Conner.

Paul Walker may no longer be around, but it can definitely be said that he will never be forgotten, thanks in part to his loved ones. His work will more than likely be remembered for years to come.

