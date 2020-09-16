Robert Pattinson And Tom Holland's New Netflix Movie Is Out Today, Here's What The Critics Think

In a normal year, a new movie from Netflix is like a bonus, something extra for movie fans to enjoy in between big theatrical releases. However, in the new normal, Netflix films are one of the major pillars of entertainment as theaters are still largely closed down. Of course, if what you need from Netflix is something that feels warm and comfortable, you won't find it with The Devil All the Time. While there is a lot to recommend about the movie from many critics, it is, without question, a brutal film that won't appeal to many.