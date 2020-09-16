Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore And Lucy Liu Still Hang Out, Reflect On Why They're Still Friends 20 Years After Charlie’s Angels

Leave a Comment
Twenty years ago, Charlie’s Angels jumped from the small screen to the big screen with some help from Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. The McG movie ended up spawning a sequel, as well as some friendships that would last a lifetime. In fact all three former Angels recently caught up for Drew Barrymore’s new talk show, reflecting on what has kept them together in the 20 years since Charlie’s Angels hit the big screen.
It sounds as if Drew Barrymore still keeps up with both Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu on the regular. She’s revealed previously that she got to meet Diaz and Benji Madden’s baby Raddix after her birth late last year. But it’s not just during the “big moments” that she keeps up with the other Angels. When they reunited for her new talk show, she noted:
The thing I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments. We’ve also been there in the small moments and the casual moments, and the reason we are such good friends is because it’s real and we go through real stuff with each other. It’s not a Hollywood fairy-tale.
Lucy Liu called Charlie’s Angels the “touchpoint" for what came after, which I think is an apt comparison and Cameron Diaz expanded on that further, noting,
There’s no aspect of life that’s an actual Hollywood fairytale. That’s why it’s a Hollywood fairytale because it doesn’t exist. It’s aspirational; it’s hopeful. But life is constantly full of twists and turns and all of those things that happen over a lifetime. Twenty years is a long time, y’all. I’m two years away from 50. That’s nearly half my life. We have Charlie’s Angels as our sort of backdrop that brought us together but then we get to fill in life together in real moments.
According to Lucy Liu, they’ve “obviously, grown and learned and changed.” In fact, they’ve all had very different career paths. These days, Cameron Diaz is basically retired from acting and working on life as a homemaker and brand ambassador. Lucy Liu has one son, Rockwell, and has enjoyed a varied TV career in recent years, having starred in Elementary and Why Women Kill recently. She also may have another new network TV show on the way soon.
Then there’s Drew Barrymore, who has kind of been all over the board with her showbiz work. She dabbles around a lot and has been a director and producer in recent years. She notably starred in and produced her Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet recently and lately she’s been busy getting The Drew Barrymore Show off the ground. The point is, all three of the Charlie’s Angels co-stars are very busy but still make time to get together and support one another. This has been going on for years, though Lucy Liu expressed the sentiment that she doesn't feel much time has passed at all.
Friendships of that ilk are not often found on movie sets, but you can see the sincerity in which they talk about the 20-year friendship in the full clip below.
Also, to note, Cameron Diaz is a hologram throughout this whole thing and was apparently beaming in from her home in Los Angeles, which is pretty on-brand for the new mom at this point. If she had thrown a glass of wine into one hand, it might have been even more on brand for her. 2020. What a year.