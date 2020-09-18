Marvel's Kat Dennings Responds About The Handling Of Chris Evans' Viral Nude Photo Leak

Leave a Comment
Last weekend, Captain America actor Chris Evans found himself suffering a social media faux pas when he accidentally shared a photo of his genitals on Instagram. Fortunately for Evans, the situation didn’t turn out as bad as it potentially could have, with folks understanding that it was a mistake. That sympathy is something fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star Kat Dennings hopes will be passed onto women in the public spotlight when they deal with similar situations.
Here’s what Kat Dennings, who appeared as Darcy Lewis in 2010’s Thor and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, had to say about the general reaction towards Chris Evans viral nude photo leak on Twitter.
Kat Dennis certainly has some experience in this area, though it wasn’t even in her control. In 2010, nude photos of Denning were leaked online, and that same batch of photos resurfaced in 2013. And she’s far from the only actress/celebrity who’s had nude photos taken of themselves shared on the internet against their will, so Dennings kindly asks that people who were compassionate towards Chris Evans in this awkward moment do the same for women. It seems like a reasonable request.
As far as Chris Evans is concerned, he initially responded to the NSFW leak by rallying people to vote in the coming election, which is in keeping with how he uses his social media platforms to engage in politics. Several days later, Evans opened up by saying how it was “embarrassing,” but “you gotta roll with the punches.” He also thanked the “fantastic fans” who came to his support.
While Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis was a notable supporting character during Thor’s first two solo adventures in the MCU, she’s been absent since then. We don’t even know what if she was among the victims of Thanos’ snap, although since that was undone in Avengers: Endgame, that’s a moot point.
However, we’ll soon be reuniting with Darcy in the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, although it still hasn’t been revealed yet how she factors into the story. Along with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively, WandaVision’s cast also includes Randall Park reprising Jimmy Woo (last seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp), Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau (who was played as a child byAkira Akbar in Captain Marvel) and Kathryn Hahn as a yet-to-be-identified character who’s been described as a “nosy neighbor.”
Outside of the MCU, Kat Dennings is well-known for starring in the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls alongside Beth Behrs, and more recently has been seen on Hulu’s Dollface and heard on Netflix’s Big Mouth. In the cinematic realm, Dennings’ credits include The 40-Year-Old Virgin, The House Bunny, Suburban Gothic and the upcoming Friendsgiving.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more news concerning Kat Dennings’ work, and keep track of the movies still set to hit theaters in the near future with our 2020 release schedule and 2021 release schedule.