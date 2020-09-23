Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In October 2020

Leave a Comment
Something strange is falling over the land, though it isn’t anything to be afraid of. It’s just the season of witches, ghosts, and goblins arriving as per usual, thanks to October 2020 darkening your calendar’s doorstep. Naturally, with a new month comes some new offerings from the folks at Netflix, with the scary and supernatural represented alongside the serious and silly films that come from other genres. If you want to see what September 2020 brought with its own crop of originals and old favorites, you can head over to last month’s Netflix rundown below. Otherwise, let’s get on with the festivities, as the autumnal chill is about to hit with October 2020!
Week of October 1
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 10/1/20
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY – 10/1/20
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 10/1/20
Pasal Kau / All Because of You - NETFLIX FILM – 10/1/20
The Worst Witch: Season 4 - NETFLIX FAMILY – 10/1/20
A.M.I. – 10/1/20
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls – 10/1/20
Along Came a Spider – 10/1/20
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2 – 10/1/20
Basic Instinct – 10/1/20
Black '47 – 10/1/20
Cape Fear – 10/1/20
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4 – 10/1/20
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) – 10/1/20
Employee of the Month – 10/1/20
Enemy at the Gates – 10/1/20
Evil: Season 1 – 10/1/20
Familiar Wife: Season 1 – 10/1/20
Fargo – 10/1/20
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate – 10/1/20
Free State of Jones – 10/1/20
Ghost Rider – 10/1/20
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past – 10/1/20
Gran Torino – 10/1/20
Her – 10/1/20
House of 1,000 Corpses – 10/1/20
Human Nature – 10/1/20
Hunt for the Wilderpeople – 10/1/20
I'm Leaving Now – 10/1/20
The Longest Yard (1974) – 10/1/20
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5 – 10/1/20
The Pirates! Band of Misfits – 10/1/20
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire – 10/1/20
The Prince & Me – 10/1/20
Poseidon (2006) – 10/1/20
The Outpost – 10/1/20
Stranger than Fiction – 10/1/20
Superman Returns – 10/1/20
Sword Art Online: Alicization – 10/1/20
Troy – 10/1/20
The Unicorn: Season 1 – 10/1/20
WarGames – 10/1/20
We Have Always Lived in the Castle – 10/1/20
Yogi Bear – 10/1/20
You Cannot Hide: Season 1 – 10/1/20
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween - NETFLIX FAMILY – 10/2/20
Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This - NETFLIX FILM – 10/2/20
The Binding - NETFLIX FILM – 10/2/20
Dick Johnson Is Dead - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 10/2/20
Emily in Paris - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 10/2/20
Òlòt?ré - NETFLIX FILM – 10/2/20
Serious Men - NETFLIX FILM – 10/2/20
Song Exploder - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 10/2/20
Vampires vs. the Bronx - NETFLIX FILM – 10/2/20
Week of October 4
Colombiana – 10/4/20
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY– 10/4/20
Dolly Parton: Here I Am – 10/6/20
Saturday Church – 10/6/20
StarBeam: Halloween Hero - NETFLIX FAMILY– 10/6/20
Walk Away from Love – 10/6/20
Hubie Halloween - NETFLIX FILM – 10/7/20
Schitt's Creek: Season 6 – 10/7/20
To the Lake - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 10/7/20
Deaf U - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 10/9/20
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio - NETFLIX FAMILY – 10/9/20
The Forty-Year-Old Version - NETFLIX FILM – 10/9/20
Ginny Weds Sunny - NETFLIX FILM – 10/9/20
The Haunting of Bly Manor - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 10/9/20
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters - NETFLIX FAMILY – 10/9/20
Week of October 11
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY – 10/11/20
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL– 10/13/20
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef - NETFLIX FAMILY – 10/13/20
Alice Junior – 10/14/20
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 10/14/20
Moneyball – 10/14/20
A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting - NETFLIX FILM – 10/15/20
Batman: The Killing Joke – 10/15/20
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4 – 10/15/20
Love Like the Falling Rain - NETFLIX FILM – 10/15/20
One on One: Seasons 1-5 – 10/15/20
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1 – 10/15/20
Rooting for Roona - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 10/15/20
Social Distance - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 10/15/20
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 10/16/20
Dream Home Makeover - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 10/16/20
Grand Army - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 10/16/20
In a Valley of Violence – 10/16/20
La Révolution - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 10/16/20
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY – 10/16/20
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - NETFLIX FILM – 10/16/20
Unfriended – 10/16/20
Week of October 18
ParaNorman – 10/18/20
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 10/19/20
Carol – 10/20/20
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection - NETFLIX FAMILY – 10/20/20
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 10/21/20
Rebecca - NETFLIX FILM – 10/21/20
Bending the Arc – 10/22/20
Cadaver - NETFLIX FILM – 10/22/20
The Hummingbird Project – 10/22/20
Yes, God, Yes – 10/22/20
Barbarians - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 10/23/20
Move - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 10/23/20
Over the Moon - NETFLIX FILM – 10/23/20
Perdida - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 10/23/20
The Queen's Gambit - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 10/23/20
Week of October 25
Blood of Zeus - NETFLIX ANIME – 10/27/20
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 - NETFLIX FAMILY – 10/27/20
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 10/27/20
Holidate - NETFLIX FILM – 10/28/20
Metallica Through The Never – 10/28/20
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight - NETFLIX FILM – 10/28/20
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY– 10/28/20
Bronx - NETFLIX FILM – 10/30/20
The Day of the Lord - NETFLIX FILM – 10/30/20
His House - NETFLIX FILM – 10/30/20
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 10/30/20
Suburra: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 10/30/20
October TBD
ARASHI's Diary - Voyage - Ep 13 & 14 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Brave Blue World
Start-Up - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Netflix’s Movie Highlights For October 2020
While it’s not the bad movie that Adam Sandler promised he’d make after Uncut Gems’ unfortunate Oscar shut out, there’s still a playful energy to be had with The Sandman’s latest film, Hubie Halloween.As Sandler’s Hubie DuBois prepares to save the town of Salem, Massachusetts with his eccentric energy, a serious threat is starting to make Hubie look like the hero he’s always wanted to be. Though should you want your spooky season offering of choice to be more romantic and sinister, Ben Wheatley’s remake of Rebecca dresses up a classic tale of love and the ghosts of the past. Lily James and Armie Hammer bring Daphne du Maurier’s mysterious couple to life in a more modern context, and their performances look as gorgeous as James and Hammer’s period appropriate threads.
Last, but not least, Aaron Sorkin’s dramatic biopic, The Trial of the Chicago 7, finally makes its way into the world. After seeing itself change hands through helmers like Steven Spielberg and Paul Greengrass over the course of more than a decade, Sorkin finally landed the director’s chair on his own script. Depicting the trial of seven activists accused of trying to incite riots outside of 1968’s Democratic convention, this incendiary Netflix original boasts a cast that includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon Levitt, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; among others.
Netflix’s TV Highlights For October 2020
While Hubie Halloween is a pretty big deal for some, to other Netflix subscribers that’s not exactly the sort of thrills that spooky season promises. No worries, as creator Mike Flanagan has followed up his terrifying but heartbreaking series The Haunting of Hill House with another adaptation of an old classic. The Haunting of Bly Manor takes Henry James novella, The Turning of the Screw, and for the second time this year puts a more modernized spin on its story of a governess who’s hired to watch after a pair of children in a palatial manor. Oh, and there’s also ghosts, for those of you who don’t think babysitting is horrific enough.
However, if you're looking for something uplifting and hysterical, a double threat is headed to your Netflix queue in October 2020! For those who hunger for adventure, and love the kind-hearted enthusiasm that Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal exudes, the fourth season of Somebody Feed Phil will be here to take you on the vacations you wish you could go on, with the foods that'll make your mouth water. If you like your comedy delivered in the format of an award-winning sitcom, this year's Emmy darling Schitt’s Creek takes its last bow, with the sixth and final season headed to the Netflix lineup. Brace yourselves, because it's been heard on good authority that you will cry by the end of this show's run.
Whether you want to hide under the blankets, or laugh out loud into the crisp fall air, Netflix is here to bring both sides of October to your television! Keep in mind, all titles are subject to availability and change. So if something seems to have moved, you might want to check back here and see what the schedule has to say about that. It’s hard to believe it, but the countdown to November 2020 is about to start soon. So we’ll see you back here around this time next month, when leaves won’t be the only thing we’re raking through.