While We Wait For Disney's Cruella, Here Are 10 Other Movies And Shows To Watch Streaming

Filming wrapped on Cruella in 2019 and it had an original premiere date of December 2020, but has since been moved to a May 2021 release. If you’re like me, then you’re very disappointed about the release delay, probably because you were looking forward to Emma Stone’s spin on the fashion icon Cruella, and you enjoy a good villain origin tale. Cruella’s delay isn’t ideal, but Disney+ and other streaming services have plenty of movies and TV shows available to keep you busy while waiting for Cruella’s release.

Here are a few movies and shows to check out.