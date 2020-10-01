Bryan Cranston: 7 Movie And TV Appearances You May Have Forgotten About

Bryan Cranston is currently one of the most well-known and respected actors of the 21st Century. He is an actor who effortlessly plays both serious and comedic roles. He has won six Emmy awards and been nominated 15 times. He won most of those Emmy awards for his portrayal as Walter White on Breaking Bad.

Bryan Cranston is an actor who is constantly taking on new projects and reinventing himself. He’s such a big name in Hollywood now that it’s hard to picture those days when the name Cranston didn’t strike awe and amazement in the heart of movie and TV fans. Well, let’s look back at some of those early roles (and some recent ones that you may have missed).