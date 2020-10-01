See What The Boys’ Antony Starr Could Look Like As Wolverine In The MCU

Leave a Comment
Some comic book movies and TV shows can be enjoyed by fans both young and old, and then there are the ones that are only suitable for adults. Amazon’s The Boys falls into the latter category, and that’s where you can see Banshee star Antony Starr playing the megalomaniacal Homelander. But what if Starr jumped into more all-ages territory and was cast to play Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Obviously that’s just a hypothetical situation right now, but here’s one artist’s take on how an Antony Ramos-portrayed Wolverine would look:
On the one hand, Antony Starr is definitely exuding that Wolverine energy in this fan artwork from Instagram user spdrmnkyxxiii, and even has some of the character’s trademark yellow from the comics mixed into his costume. On the other hand, does anyone think Starr looks like Liev Schreiber in this image? Schreiber, of course, played Sabretooth in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, so it is rather amusing that Starr manages to resemble both Wolverine and the clawed mutant’s arch-nemesis.
Given how Amazon renewed The Boys for Season 3 at the beginning of September, not to mention this universe is expanding with a spinoff series, I suspect that Antony Starr will be too busy in this corner of superhero media to be considered a reasonable candidate for the new Wolverine. Still, it is fun to imagine if he did succeed Hugh Jackman in the role. Who knows, maybe if his schedule on The Boys clears up in the coming years, Starr could participate in the MCU as a different character.
To be fair though, aside from the fact that Marvel Studios now has access to the X-Men property following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, we have no idea what the specific plans are for the mutant superhero team and their associated allies and enemies in the MCU. Eventually though, they will show up, and considering how popular he still is after all these decades, it’s a good bet that Wolverine will be part of the ensemble.
While Wolverine has been voiced by numerous actors for animated TV shows, video games and direct-to-video movies, Hugh Jackman is still the only actor to play the character in live-action as an adult, with Troye Sivan briefly playing him as a child in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Jackman’s first round as Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men propelled him to worldwide fame, and Jackman concluded his10-movie tenure as James “Logan” Howlett in 2017’s Logan, although archival footage of him was included in 2018’s Deadpool 2.
The Fox X-Men film franchise came to an official close in late August when The New Mutants was finally released, while Dark Phoenix wrapped up the main film series in summer 2019. Once Marvel Studios announces any sort of plans for the X-Men within the MCU, including who will take over as Wolverine, we here at CinemaBlend will let you know.
For now, you can catch Antony Starr on The Boys, which airs its Season 2 finale on October 9. Don’t forget to look through our Marvel movies guide to learn what’s on the MCU slate for the coming years.