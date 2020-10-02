With Jamie Foxx’s Electro Returning For Spider-Man 3, Fans Are Hoping Another Beloved Marvel Character Appears As Well

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, and as such characters are constantly being brought in an adapted for the big screen. Tom Holland's Spider-Man franchise is no exception, with Far From Home even bringing back J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. Now it seems that this isn't an isolated incident, as it was just announced that The Amazing Spider-Man 2's Jamie Foxx is expected to appear in the upcoming Spidey threequel. As a result, fans are hoping that another returning face signs on: Daredevil star Charlie Cox.
Netflix produced a series of shows set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although all four shows were eventually cancelled, to the dismay of the fandom. The most popular was Daredevil, with Charlie Cox given a ton of praise for his work throughout the show's three seasons and The Defenders crossover event. And now that Jamie Foxx is mysteriously returning to his role for Spider-Man 3, fans are hoping that Daredevil/Matt Murdock gets the same treatment.
While each of Netflix's Marvel shows had an audience, Daredevil definitely seemed to be a fan favorite. Fans of those shows hoped the heroes would eventually crossover and appear on the silver screen, but there's been no indication of this happening. Add in the shows being cancelled, and those hopes were seemingly dashed forever. At least, until Jamie Foxx was in talks to play Electro in the MCU.
Daredevil fans no doubt would have loved to see Matt Murdock get his own movie, but quite a few moviegoers have suggested his entrance could be made in Spider-Man 3. With Peter Parker framed for the murder of Mysterio and his identity revealed, the wall crawler is definitely going to need a lawyer. And who is better than Daredevil himself?
Both DC and Marvel are experimenting with the multiverse, and it should be interesting to see how it all shakes out. The MCU will open things up with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the Spider-Man franchise is also clearly pushing some boundaries in that regard. This types of narrative possibilities are leading many to campaign for Daredevil's return to the MCU, this time making his debut on the big screen.
This isn't the first time that Marvel fans have suggested Charlie Cox's Daredevil join the cast of Spider-Man 3. The lawyer angle was an obvious one following the wild credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is expected to greatly change the trajectory of the character. Peter Parker's anonymity is gone, and he's also been framed for murder. So Spidey is going to need all the help he can get.
Electro's possible involvement in Spider-Man 3 is a shocker (lol), especially with Jamie Foxx involved after originally appearing in an entirely different franchise. It's definitely a bold choice by Kevin Feige and company, and one that the fandom didn't expect. There's been plenty of theories about which villain will face off against Peter in Spider-Man 3, with Kraven The Hunter being one of the most popular. And with Kraven looking less likely, some moviegoers took to Twitter to share their disappointment.
Regardless of how it all shakes out, it's clear that the reports of Jamie Foxx's involvement in Spider-Man 3 has effectively broke the internet. While Marvel fans have had to wait longer than expected for Phase Four to kick off, the studio has still been the source of exciting updates and news. Tom Holland's Peter Parker has quickly become a fan favorite of the MCU, and there's no telling how far his story will go in the shared universe.
It should be interesting to see if Spider-Man 3 actually opens up the multiverse, or if it'll use a regular linear narrative. After all, Sony has already used those high concepts to great success with the Oscar winner Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Using the same macguffin for live-action might cheapen the animated franchise's appeal.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Spider-Man 3, especially if Daredevil ends up making his way to the big screen. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.