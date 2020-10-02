With Jamie Foxx’s Electro Returning For Spider-Man 3, Fans Are Hoping Another Beloved Marvel Character Appears As Well

Electro's possible involvement in Spider-Man 3 is a shocker (lol), especially with Jamie Foxx involved after originally appearing in an entirely different franchise. It's definitely a bold choice by Kevin Feige and company, and one that the fandom didn't expect. There's been plenty of theories about which villain will face off against Peter in Spider-Man 3, with Kraven The Hunter being one of the most popular. And with Kraven looking less likely, some moviegoers took to Twitter to share their disappointment.