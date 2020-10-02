Mission: Impossible 7’s Hayley Atwell Is Rock Climbing To Stay In Shape, See The Photos

Leave a Comment
Fitness plays a key role in living a healthy life, and everyone has their preferred exercise, whether it’s weight lifting, jogging, swimming, you name it. In the case of Mission: Impossible 7 star Hayley Atwell, she’s now taken up rock climbing to stay in shape.
Check out a snippet of Hayley Atwell’s rock climbing adventures below, and be sure to watch the latter two videos so you understand just how high the actress is climbing during that particular workout.
Wow, that is high! Needless to say that if you want to go far in rock climbing, you can’t suffer from acrophobia, i.e. the fear of heights. As Hayley Atwell mentioned in her Instagram post, Speed Flyer Malachi Templeton and Wingsuit World Champion Espen Fadnes helped her out with getting the hang of rock climbing, and it looks like she had a blast.
Since Hayley Atwell threw in a Mission: Impossible hashtag at the end of her caption, one can presume that the rock climbing is part of her training on the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7, rather than the actress taking up rock climbing out of the blue. That’s not to say Atwell won’t keep up rock climbing once the production is over, but this is certainly a unique way to make sure she’s in proper shape for one of the biggest action franchises.
This isn’t the first glimpse we’ve gotten of Hayley Atwell’s Mission: Impossible 7 training. Back in June, the actress shared how she paid homage to Frozen during one exercise session, and the following month, she showed off her muscled-up backbone. Clearly Atwell hasn’t been skimping on the physical activity, so good on her!
Director and writer Christopher McQuarrie announced in September 2019 that Hayley Atwell would be joining Mission: Impossible 7, and it was confirmed soon after that she will also show up in Mission: Impossible 8. Both movies are filming back-to-back, and Mission: Impossible 7 was supposed to begin principal photography back in February, but had to be delayed due to the health crisis. Cameras finally began rolling last month.
No specific plot details for Mission: Impossible 7 have been revealed yet, including the name of Hayley Atwell’s character. However, Christopher McQuarrie stated back in May that Atwell’s character is “destructive” and will have an impact on the core team, though he didn’t go so far as to call her a villain. Atwell also said there’s an “ambiguity” to her character, and as evidenced by all her physical activities (including knife training), clearly whoever she’s playing won’t be stuck behind a desk.
Along with Hayley Atwell, Mission: Impossible 7’s other newcomers include Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales and John Flanagan. As with Atwell, none of their characters have been identified, although Morales replaced Nicholas Hoult as the movie’s main villain. As for familiar faces, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt will be joined by Ving Rhames’ Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg’s Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust, Vanessa Kirby’s Alaana Mitsopolis and Henry Czerny’s Eugene Kittridge, the latter of whom hasn’t been seen since the first Mission: Impossible movie.
Mission: Impossible 7 is set to arrive in theaters on November 19, 2021, and Mission: Impossible 8 will follow on November 4, 2022. Learn what other movies are supposed to come out next year in our 2021 release schedule.