Kevin Costner: 11 '80s And '90s Movies To Watch If You Like The Yellowstone Star

Nowadays, Kevin Costner can be seen frontlining Yellowstone, Paramount Network's western-drama series from creator Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water, Sicario). While the show has become more of an audience favorite than a critical darling, it has given its familiar star more notice and popularity than he's received in years.

In a career filled with peaks and valleys, Costner has seen both highs and lows in equal fashion. He's been involved in some of the biggest movie disasters in cinematic history, but the actor/director is also behind some of the most celebrated films of the '80s and '90s. Certainly, it's a credit to his charisma and appeal as a performer that he continues to find relevance away outside his missteps. Costner's filmography is filled with many highlights and several enjoyable pleasures. If you only know him from this ongoing TV series, check out some of these notable titles.