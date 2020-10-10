The DC Animated Movie Universe Timeline Explained

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Just like the original Flashpoint storyline, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox sees Barry Allen, a.k.a. The Flash, waking up in a drastically different version of his world, which he later learns was created when he went back in time to prevent his mother from being murdered. Ironically, although The Flashpoint Paradox is the first movie in the DC Animated Movie Universe, the starring heroes are already well established at the beginning. However, Barry racing back to stop his earlier self from fracturing time results in the creation of the New 52-like reality. As such, this movie is definitely worth watching if you’re curious about how this particular continuity came to be, and no spoilers here, but let’s just say Barry creating the Flashpoint reality ends up factoring into the conclusion of this film series.