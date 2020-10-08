Comments

The Batman’s Peter Sarsgaard Explains Why Director Matt Reeves Is Such A Great Director

Peter Sarsgaard in The Magnificent Seven

It's no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. The genre has proved itself endlessly profitable over the years, with a variety of shared universes adapting these stories into live-action movies. Batman is arguably the most popular superhero of all time, so he's been brought to theaters a variety of times. Fans are eager to see what Matt Reeves will bring to the table with The Batman, especially after the movie's first footage went viral. Actor Peter Sarsgaard is playing District Attorney Gil Colson in the upcoming movie, and recently explained why Reeves is such a great director.

While information about The Batman's plot have been kept under wraps, the cast and crew have offered very cryptic teases about the highly anticipated DC blockbuster. Peter Sarsgaard previously praised Matt Reeves' vision for the movie, and now he's further explained what the Planet of the Apes director is bringing to the table. In his words,

He is the most detailed oriented director I’ve ever encountered. I mean, he is like, the level of focus, I mean, you would have to have to direct the kind of movies that he has directed, but it’s unbelievable. That’s like a very specific type of mind and it’s really fun working with him. He’s very collaborative, but he also, he totally knows what he wants. You know, I would say like, what about something like this? And he would think about it. Well, no, because of the thing and you know, he’s like really, he’s got it in his mind in such a detailed way that it’s almost like savant sort of situation.

Well, this is exciting. The development stage for The Batman was a long one, but it looks like that time with the material might have helped Matt Reeves' vision for the blockbuster. He's clearly thought out every facet of his Gotham City, and the movie's firs trailer teases that unique take on the material. Unfortunately, the wait for The Batman is going to take longer than expected.

After its release, The Batman will get a prequel series on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Production on The Batman was just starting up when sets around the world were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production has since resumed across the pond, although there have been additional set backs. As a result, the film has already been pushed back twice, with a current release date set for March of 2022. As a reminder, you can watch the chilling first trailer for The Batman below.

This version of Gotham City is notably scaled back from the version previously seen in the DC Extended Universe, adding a sense of realism to the project. The Batman will follow a version of Bruce Wayne that is only two years into his career as a superhero, and watch as he comes face to face with his first bonafide villains. This includes Paul Dano's Riddler, Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman, and Colin Farrell's Penguin.

As for Peter Sarsgaard, he's playing Gotham City DA Gil Colson. While he won't be wearing a costume or doing battle with Bruce Wayne, it's clear that Matt Reeves has a very specific plan for each moment of The Batman. Only time will tell how the story pans out, and we're sure to get more information about the highly anticipated blockbuster as it slowly approaches theaters.

The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on March 4, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.

The Batman's Peter Sarsgaard Praises Director Matt Reeves, Teases The Movie's 'Raw' Tone
